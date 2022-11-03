India abstains on Russia sponsored draft resolution at UNSC on Ukraine’s alleged bio-weapons

UNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

New Delhi, Nov 03: India has abstained on yet another resolution involving Ukraine, this time a motion sponsored by Russia at the UNSC that sought to establish a commission to investigate claims by Moscow that the US and Ukraine are carrying out "military biological activities" in laboratories in Ukraine in violation of the biological weapons convention.

The resolution failed to get adopted Wednesday as only two Council members - Russia and China - voted in its favour, while the US, the UK and France voted against it and the other Council members, including India, abstained, news agency PTI reported.

In the explanation of the vote, Counsellor A. Amarnath from India's Permanent Mission to the UN said India attaches high importance to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which is the first non-discriminatory disarmament treaty banning a complete category of weapons of mass destruction.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 13:38 [IST]