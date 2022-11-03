YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India abstains on Russia sponsored draft resolution at UNSC on Ukraine’s alleged bio-weapons

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 03: India has abstained on yet another resolution involving Ukraine, this time a motion sponsored by Russia at the UNSC that sought to establish a commission to investigate claims by Moscow that the US and Ukraine are carrying out "military biological activities" in laboratories in Ukraine in violation of the biological weapons convention.

    India abstains on Russia sponsored draft resolution at UNSC on Ukraine’s alleged bio-weapons

    The resolution failed to get adopted Wednesday as only two Council members - Russia and China - voted in its favour, while the US, the UK and France voted against it and the other Council members, including India, abstained, news agency PTI reported.

    Why is it time India gets UNSC permanent membership?Why is it time India gets UNSC permanent membership?

    In the explanation of the vote, Counsellor A. Amarnath from India's Permanent Mission to the UN said India attaches high importance to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which is the first non-discriminatory disarmament treaty banning a complete category of weapons of mass destruction.

    Comments

    More UNSC News  

    Read more about:

    unsc russia russia ukraine war biological

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X