Independence Day 2021: PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort as special guests

New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech. He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time.

As reported by news agency ANI, PM Modi will invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men''s Hockey Team at Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts," PM Modi tweeted.

Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours, he said, adding that "India is proud of our players".

The Indian men's hockey team''s dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games.

The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive medal from the Olympics as they will feature in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu opened India's account with a historic silver medal in weightlifting. PV Sindhu won a bronze medal, which was her second successive medal at the mega event following a silver medal which she won at Rio Games 2016.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.