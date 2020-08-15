Independence Day 2020: PM Modi extends his wishes to Indias ahead of his speech at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15: On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greeting to all Indians before hoisting the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

Before his speech, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

PM Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his Independence Day speech shortly. Before that, he will receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Delhi Police.

In his previous Independence Day's speech, PM Modi talked about the decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir's special rights and ban against triple talaq among the bold moves of the first 10 weeks of his second term.

The Prime Minister also talked about his aim to turn India into a $5-trillion economy within five years and announced the creation of a new post of chief of defence staff to ensure better coordination of the army, navy and air force, along the lines of western military forces.

It can be seen that a multilayered security ring, including snipers from the National Security Guard (NSG), elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, has been thrown in around the Red Fort.

Several other leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also tweeted their wishes.