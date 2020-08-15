YouTube
    Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle pays tribute to Indian musical legacy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Google Doodle on the day of independence of India on Saturday has paid tribute to the Indian musical heritage illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar.

    independence day
    Google Doodle

    The doodle artwork is featured in the Doodle are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri.

    From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India's rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

    The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.

    On asking about the inspiration behind the doodle Sachin Ghanekar said, "At a philosophical level, my inspiration was the diversity of this country. This rich cultural fabric meticulously woven together always amazes me. For the execution of the Doodle, I included various musical instruments, drawing inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai to bring this idea to life".

    "I hope this Doodle reminds people of our rich heritage and how privileged we are to be a part of it", Ghanekar added.

    Meanwhile, On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greeting to all Indians before hoisting the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

    Before his speech, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
