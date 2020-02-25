Incredible, impressed, emotional: The various moods of Trump at the Taj Mahal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Taj Mahal and the story of its construction left US President, Donald Trump, both emotional and impressed.

Nitin Kumar, the Agra based guide told reporters that the first word that Trump uttered after seeing the monument was 'incredible.'

Kumar said that he told them the story of the Taj Mahal, its construction and Trump got very emotional after knowing the story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. I told Trump and Melania about how Shah Jahan was kept under house arrest by his own son Aurangzeb.

Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj Mahal: Tour guide

The couple was speechless. Melania asked about the mud pack treatment and was amazed when she found out about the details.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian Culture!' Thank You, India," the US President and First Lady jointly wrote in the visitors' book before signing it.