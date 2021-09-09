YouTube
    Incredible fear among Afghan women after Taliban takeover: UN

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The United Nations has warned of an incredible fear among the Afghan woman after the Taliban took over the country. This comes in the wake of the Taliban saying that women will not be allowed to play a sport where they have to expose their face.

    Afghan women in burqas walk on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.PTI Photo
    The lack of clarity of the Taliban's position on women's rights has generated incredible fear. And this fear is palpable across the country," said Alison Davidian, a senior UN official.

    "Memories are vivid of the Taliban's rule in the 1990s when there were severe restrictions on women's rights, and women and girls are understandably afraid," Davidian, the deputy head of the UN Women in Afghanistan told reporters.

    Women are being prevented from leaving their homes without a male relative and in many other provinces they are being forced to stop working. She also said that protection centres for women fleeing violence and safe houses for women's rights activists already at a full capacity and they too are being targeted.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:11 [IST]
    X