Ties of blood: Why there is no separating the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Haqqani Network

Incredible fear among Afghan women after Taliban takeover: UN

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The United Nations has warned of an incredible fear among the Afghan woman after the Taliban took over the country. This comes in the wake of the Taliban saying that women will not be allowed to play a sport where they have to expose their face.

The lack of clarity of the Taliban's position on women's rights has generated incredible fear. And this fear is palpable across the country," said Alison Davidian, a senior UN official.

Death to Pakistan chants in Afghanistan: Taliban fires in air to disperse protesters

"Memories are vivid of the Taliban's rule in the 1990s when there were severe restrictions on women's rights, and women and girls are understandably afraid," Davidian, the deputy head of the UN Women in Afghanistan told reporters.

Women are being prevented from leaving their homes without a male relative and in many other provinces they are being forced to stop working. She also said that protection centres for women fleeing violence and safe houses for women's rights activists already at a full capacity and they too are being targeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:11 [IST]