Including Lashkar’s Naveed Jatt, Army has gunned down 24 terrorists in 4 days

Srinagar, Nov 29: On Wednesday, the security agencies carried out one of the most successful encounters in recent time. One of the top terrorist in the Valley, who was heading the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Naveed Jatt was killed in an encounter along with his associate.

Jatt has been a headache for the security forces. He managed a dare devil escape from the SMHS Hospital in February. Following this he undertook the killing of noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari. His death brings a closure to this case.

Interestingly, the security forces have attained a high rate of success this week. This week alone since Sunday, 24 terrorists have been shot down in different encounters. Most of the terrorists killed this week were involved in luring youth into terrorism. They were also the same ones who had indulged in the killings of civilians while accusing them of being informers, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said. The people must heave a sigh of relief as South Kashmir will see less of terrorism, Singh also added.

He also said that the recruitment had come down to a large extent. In the past two months there has not been a single instance of a local youth joining terrorism, he also said.

He said that those local youth who have joined terrorism, must shun their weapons and return to the mainstream. We will sincerely help the locals to return and join their families, he also assured.

On Jatt, Singh said that they would ask Pakistan through the Union Government to collect his body.

He said that this process of asking Pakistan to collect the bodies of their terrorists has been on since 2017. We have repeatedly written to them, whenever one of their terrorists has been killed. However no bodies have been claimed.

The police have been preserving the DNA samples of the killed terrorists, the DGP also said.