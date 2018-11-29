  • search

Including Lashkar’s Naveed Jatt, Army has gunned down 24 terrorists in 4 days

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Arvind Saxena appointed Chairman of UPSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 29: On Wednesday, the security agencies carried out one of the most successful encounters in recent time. One of the top terrorist in the Valley, who was heading the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Naveed Jatt was killed in an encounter along with his associate.

    Jatt has been a headache for the security forces. He managed a dare devil escape from the SMHS Hospital in February. Following this he undertook the killing of noted journalist Shujaat Bukhari. His death brings a closure to this case.

    Including Lashkar’s Naveed Jatt, Army has gunned down 24 terrorists in 4 days

    Interestingly, the security forces have attained a high rate of success this week. This week alone since Sunday, 24 terrorists have been shot down in different encounters. Most of the terrorists killed this week were involved in luring youth into terrorism. They were also the same ones who had indulged in the killings of civilians while accusing them of being informers, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said. The people must heave a sigh of relief as South Kashmir will see less of terrorism, Singh also added.

    Also Read | Naveed Jatt shot dead: Why killing this Lashkar terrorist is such a big deal

    He also said that the recruitment had come down to a large extent. In the past two months there has not been a single instance of a local youth joining terrorism, he also said.

    He said that those local youth who have joined terrorism, must shun their weapons and return to the mainstream. We will sincerely help the locals to return and join their families, he also assured.

    On Jatt, Singh said that they would ask Pakistan through the Union Government to collect his body.

    He said that this process of asking Pakistan to collect the bodies of their terrorists has been on since 2017. We have repeatedly written to them, whenever one of their terrorists has been killed. However no bodies have been claimed.

    Also Read | No Lashkar in Afghanistan, no Al-Qaeda in India: The result was Mumbai 26/11

    The police have been preserving the DNA samples of the killed terrorists, the DGP also said.

    Read more about:

    lashkar e tayiba naveed jatt terrorists security forces shujaat bukhari encounter indian army

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue