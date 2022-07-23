Inaugural chess Olympiad: M K Stalin invites Telangana CM

Telangana assembly likely to be dissolved on September 6 at 6.45 am

New Delhi, July 23: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend 44th FIDE International Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, news agency PTI reported.

An official release issued by Rao's office on Friday said Stalin sent the invitation letter to KCR through DMK party Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan.

"The Tamil Nadu CM requested CM KCR to consider the invitation as personal invite and attend the inaugural programme on July 28," it said, according to news agency PTI.

Girirajan felicitated Rao with a shawl and presented the invitation with a memento.

Stalin said that it is first time India is organising the prestigious FIDE International Chess Olympiad.

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 13:04 [IST]