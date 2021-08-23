YouTube
    In tribute to Kalyan Singh, UP govt announces road named after him in Ayodhya

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Aug 23: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.
    The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.

    Kalyan Singh
    Kalyan Singh

    "One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

    PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.

    Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Saturday night. He was 89.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
    X