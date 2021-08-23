Uttar Pradesh govt to give cash awards to all participants of Tokyo Olympics: Yogi Adityanath

In tribute to Kalyan Singh, UP govt announces road named after him in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Aug 23: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that one road each in six districts, including Lucknow and Ayodhya, will be named after former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will prepare a proposal for this, it said.

"One PWD main road each in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj will be named after Kalyan Singh," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

PWD officials will soon send a proposal in this regard, he said.

Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Saturday night. He was 89.

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:50 [IST]