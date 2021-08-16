YouTube
    In touch with Indians in Afghanistan, will be brought back after flights resume: Govt

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Centre on Monday responded to concerns raised over Indian nationals stuck in Afghanistan amid the tense situation caused by the rapid Taliban takeover.

    "The security situation in Kabul, Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. We've been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals, including calling for their immediate return to India", said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    "We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We're aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we're in touch with them," the MEA spokesperson added.

    On the repatriation efforts, Arindam Bagchi said, "We'll facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who've been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them".

    "Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he informed.

    Capping its month-long rapid advances, the Taliban took positions in Kabul on Sunday evening hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left for an unknown destination, paving the way the takeover of the capital as well as the country.

