In this village all are born on Jan 1, thanks to Aadhaar goof up

Almost an entire village in Uttarakhand have common date of births, if the entry on their Aadhar cards is to be believed. Over 800 people in Haridwar's Gaindi Khata village have January 1 as their date of birth on their Aadhaar cards.

Incorrect date of births were not the only errors in the Aadhaar cards issued to them. In one case, age of a grandmother was shown to be 22 years old while her children were shown to be aged between 15 and 60, according to a TOI report.

In August 2017, similar incident had emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. Three villages had the same date of birth on their Aadhaar cards - January 1.

The villagers of Uttarkhand are now worried if they would be able to avail benefits of government schemes that need Aadhaar.

In an another Aadhaar related goof up that came to light earlier in Octobe 2017, names of over 100 farmers were found linked to a single Aadhaar number in Maharashtra after the government attempted of online registration for loan waiver implementation.

Ironically, the government had said that the Aadhaar-based linking will avoid any duplication as well as fake accounts getting the benefit of the loan waiver. The Centre had earlier this year made Aadhaar mandatory for availing crop insurance policies. As per the agriculture ministry's directive, banks were asked to persuade farmers to furnish Aadhaar identification card at the time of sanction/renewal/ disbursement/inspection of the loan or on visit at bank branches.

Officials of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have so far (as of Oct 28 2017) refused to accept that mistakes have been made, according to a report.

At a time when Aadhaar identities have been dubbed as the basic necessity for any Indian citizen to benefit from schemes, such glaring errors raise serious questions.

(The story was originally published on October 28, 2017. Some modifications were done later)

