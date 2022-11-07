In the killing of those protecting Hindus in Punjab, a massive ISI plot revealed

Following a threat from pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla, the Punjab police has issued an alert and advised several Hindu leaders to not travel outside.

New Delhi, Nov 07: The killing of Shiv Sena (Taksail) leader Sudhir Suri in Punjab's Amritsar is yet another example of how deep hate crime has infested into the state. The 31-year-old Sandeep Sunny was self-radicalised on the social media. Suri was shot dead on November 4 in the presence of a police team, including an assistant police commissioner.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Punjab and held discussions with the police about the larger ramifications. Suri's son, Manik Suri alleged that this murder was pre-planned and the night before the murder, his father had received a call from the United Kingdom. The caller who identified himself as Amritpal Singh told Suri that he is "sending men and the deal is done."

Following the arrest of Sunny, the proscribed outfit, Sikhs for Justice announced Rs 10 lakh towards his legal fees.

Suri was protesting against a temple's authorities after some broken idols were found outside the temple premises. This incident has now led to the Punjab police issuing an alert and advising several Hindu leaders to not travel outside. The alert comes following a warning issued by pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla. In a video he has threatened to kill Hindu leaders Amit Arora, Gursimran Singh Man and Yogesh Bakshi. The police has also increased security outside the homes of these leaders.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this is a major plot that has been hatched by the ISI along with its Khalistan elements. Just the way they are looking to wipe out the minority Hindus in Pakistan, they are attempting the same in Punjab as well. The official further explains that the plan to revive themselves in the state has not gone exactly as per their plan. Hence they are looking to create fear in the minds of the people and in particular the Hindu community in Punjab.

These persons funded and blessed by the ISI are operating out of different countries so that Pakistan has the deniability factor. These gangs targeting the Hindus are operating out of the UK, the USA, Canada, Malaysia just to name a few.

Recently the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar for the murder of a Hindu priest. The officer quoted above explained that the support for these groups in these countries is so strong, that recently thousands of protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the UK and displayed Khalistan flags.

Officials say that there is an urgent need to rein in these elements. The West keeping quiet about it will only end up hurting them soon. Paramjeet Pannun, the head of the 'Sikhs for Justice' is the man they need to rein in first. He provoked the farmers during the agitation against the farm laws. He also tried and arranged a safe passage for the killers of Siddhu Moosewala.

The killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu is another example of how these Khalistan elements are operating in Punjab. Investigation has revealed that the execution was undertaken with an intention of striking terror in the minds of the people and especially those opposed to Khalistan ideology. The transnational conspiracy in the instant case was hatched by Pakistan based self-styled chief of the KLF, Lakbhir Singh Rode.

The foreign-based KLF leadership had recruited, financed and armed a local gangster Sukhmeet Pak and tasked him to execute the killings through his associates. The NIA said that after the killing of Harmeet Singh alias Happy alias PHD, Sukh Bikhariwal was ordered by Rode to kill Comrade Singh. The reconnaissance of the target was carried out by Inderjeet Singh and sharp-shooters Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 9:37 [IST]