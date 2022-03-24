YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In The Kashmir Files row, BJP’s Janab Sena jibe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Mar 24: The Maharashtra BJP on Thursday hit out at the ruling Shiv Sena over an incident where some women were allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before entering a cinema hall in Nashik to watch the Hindi film "The Kashmir Files".

    The opposition BJP sought to know from state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if this was his form of Hindutva.

    In The Kashmir Files row, BJP’s Janab Sena jibe

    Some women at a cinema hall in neighbouring Nashik were on Wednesday allegedly asked to remove their saffron stoles before going inside the theatre to watch the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film.

    Taking a dim view of it, the state BJP unit in a Twitter post said, "Women audience wearing saffron shawls in Nashik for The Kashmir Files movie were asked to keep them outside the cinema hall." "Is this your form of Hindutva, Uddhavji?" the BJP asked while tagging the post to the Twitter handle of Thackeray's office.

    The BJP in its tweet used words like "green blood" to question the Shiv Sena's commitment towards Hindutva, and claimed that the Thackeray-led party has now become "Janab Sena".

    Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

    The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

    (PTI)

    More SHIV SENA News  

    Read more about:

    shiv sena bjp politics

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X