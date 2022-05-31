Last 8 years have been devoted to the poor: PM Modi

Why 8 years of 'Modi Sarkar' has been transformational in many ways

BJP ready to take everyone along: Nadda

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: Date and Time, Amount, How To Check Status Online and Other Details

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt

In Shimla, PM Modi slams UPA's 'Mai Baap Sarkar'; calls himself 'Pradhan Sevak' of People

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, May 31: Before 2014, corruption was viewed as an essential part of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rally in Shimla and asserted the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre has a zero-tolerance policy towards graft.

At the rally in Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of becoming prime minister, Modi said that after coming to power, his government pruned nine crore fake names from the list of beneficiaries of various schemes.

"Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or scholarship or any other scheme, we have eradicated the scope of corruption through direct transfer of benefits."

"We have transferred over Rs 22 lakh crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer," the prime minister said.

He further said, "Now our borders are more secure than they were before 2014."

Asserting that he has become the "Pradhan Sevak" of 130 crore people in the country, PM Modi further claimed that the former government was a "Mai Baap Sarkar" which translates to a "government of dynasty".

In addition to that, the Prime Minister accused the former government of misleading the people and looting people as he outlined how crime and corruption were on a rise during Congress's rule.

About his government's measures to combat the Covid pandemic, Modi said, nearly 200 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

India exported the Covid vaccine to various countries and Himachal Pradesh's Baddi industrial unit played a vital role in manufacturing those jabs, he told the rally.

"Now India extends hands of friendship not under compulsion but to help others as was done by providing Covid vaccines to several countries, the prime minister added.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 14:38 [IST]