In protest against farm laws, Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to reach Parliament

New Delhi, July 26: Expressing solidarity with protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to reach Parliament. However, he was stopped at the entrance as vehicles having valid passes are only allowed to enter the Parliament Complex.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul said that the Modi government should repeal the three "controversial" farm laws.

"I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (Govt) are suppressing voices of farmers & not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws," said Rahul Gandhi.

"The laws will only benefit a few businessmen... the whole country knows whom these laws will benefit," he added.

"As per government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he further said.

The umbrella body of farmer unions has been protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Jantar Mantar since July 22, during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for eight months.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 11:16 [IST]