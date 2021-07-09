In PM’s first meeting with new ministers, a word about those who quit and a warning about COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had several words of advise to his new ministers who took oath on Wednesday. From avoid talking unnecessarily to the media to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM had plenty of advise for the new ministers.

Over the past few days, we all have been seeing pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing. This is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in us, the PM said according to sources.

He stressed that powered by our COVID warriors and frontline workers, India's fight against the global pandemic is underway with full vigour. We are steadily vaccinating substantial numbers of our nation's population. Testing is also consistently high, the PM said.

COVID-19 pandemic not over yet, no room for carelessness: PM Modi

The source cited above told OneIndia that the PM added that in such a time, there should be no space for carelessness or complacency. A single mistake would have far-reaching impacts and weaken the fight to overcome COVID-19.

The PM said that with the numbers being lesser than what they were in the recent months, people may want to venture out. However, everyone must remember - the threat of COVID-19 is far from over.

Many other nations are seeing surges in infections. The virus is also mutating, he also added

As ministers, our aim should not be to instil fear but to request people to keep taking all possible precautions so that we are able to move beyond this pandemic in the times to come. He also expressed concern at the persistently high number of cases coming from Maharashtra and Kerala, the source added.

Further the PM also made a mention about the ministers who had resigned. He had a word of praise for all of them, the source added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:02 [IST]