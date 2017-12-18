In PM’s hometown Vadnagar, Congress, BJP win one seat each

The BJP retained Gujarat for the 6th time. This is a rare achievement for a political party anywhere in India outside West Bengal. However there was an element of surprise for the BJP which lost in the Unjha constituency which is part of Vadnagar, the home town of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asha Patel of the Congress won this seat which is in Mehsana district which is around 100 kilometres away from Ahmedabad. Asha Patel defeated the BJP's Narayanbhai Lalludas Patel by a margin of nearly 19,000 votes. The BJP polled 62,268 votes.

Rahul Gandhi had extensively campaigned in Unjha. It may be recalled that he had even prayed at the Umiya Mata temple which is close to Vadnagar. This is in fact the same town where at a railways station, Modi used to help his father sell tea as a child.

Vadnagar is divided into two assembly constituencies in Mehsana district-Kheralu and Unjha. The BJP's Shankarji Dhabi won the Kheralu seat by polling 49,241 votes or 40.01 per cent of the vote share.

OneIndia News