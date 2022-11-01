In pics: PM Modi meets relief workers in Morbi

Municipality alone knows why bridge work handed to firm repairing watches, says former dy CM

oi-Deepika S

Morbi, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi bridge collapse site to take stock of the situation. PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The prime minister also met the persons carrying out the rescue and relief operations after the cable bridge collapse mishap in Morbi.

PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also visited the Civil Hospital in Morbi to meet the injured in the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

PM Modi, who is touring poll-bound Gujarat, was briefed on the relief and rescue operations at the accident site, located around 300 km from the state capital.

At least 141 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

According to PTI, the government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sunday's suspension bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-story structure of three wings, ahead of Modi's visit later Tuesday.

Six of those injured in the collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four to five other injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said. So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 17:23 [IST]