In Pics: Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent meets PM Modi over breakfast in Delhi today

New Delhi, Aug 16: A day after praising them from the ramparts of the Red Fort and getting the whole nation to applaud them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian athletes who participated in the Olympics and made India proud.

On Monday, the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him. PM Modi also lauded all the Indian athletes for their best-ever show at the Olympics earlier this month and had a personal meet and greet session with them.

PM Modi with the 'golden man of the moment' Neeraj Chopra Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the achievements of the Tokyo Olympics medallists saying that "They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations". Bonding over churma! PM Modi and Neeraj Chopra share a lighter moment PM Modi with Pehalwaans! PM Modi interacts with the Indian wrestling team that went to the Olympics One for the ages! Men's hockey team presents PM Modi with autographed hockey. PM Modi meets India men's team hockey skipper Manpreet Singh PM Modi with Manpreet Singh, captain of men's hockey team that won an Olympics medal after 41 years! Medal that made India proud! PV Sindhu and PM Modi with her medals PM Modi fulfills his promise of Ice cream with PV Sindhu Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised badminton star PV Sindhu that he would have an ice cream with her once she returns from the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Image Credit: narendramodi.in

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 12:50 [IST]