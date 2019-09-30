  • search
    In pics: Here is how India celebrating Navratri this year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 30: India gears up into festive fervor as Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival begins, it is celebrated across India with high enthusiasm to honour the different avatars of Goddess Durga.

    In pics: Here is how India celebrating Navratri this year

    As per the Hindu calendar, Navaratri falls during the month of Ashvin in early autumn every year when each day, a different form of the goddess is worshiped. The festival is concluded with the 10th day's celebration known as 'Dussehra' when the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in holy water after worshipping.

    Here is how India celebrating Navratri this year:

    In Ahmedabad

    In Ahmedabad

    Photos Of Participants Perform During An Event On The First Day Of Nine-day Long Navratri Festival, In Ahmedabad.

    Garba in Ahmedabad

    Garba in Ahmedabad

    Photos Of NRIs, Dressed In Traditional Attire, Participate In A Garba Programme On The First Day Of Nine-day Long Navratri Festival, In Ahmedabad.

    Navratri in Jammu

    Navratri in Jammu

    Photos Of A Devotee Offer Prayers At Goddess Kali Temple On The Second Day Of Navratri, In Jammu.

    In Ranchi

    In Ranchi

    Photos Of Nepali Women Perform Prayers During 'Kalash Satphna' On The First Day Of Navratri Festival, At Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) Ground In Ranchi.

    In Prayagraj

    In Prayagraj

    Photos Of A Priest Hold A Child As He Touches His Forehead Against The Idol Of Goddess Maa Alopi Shankari Devi To Seek Blessings On The First Day Of Navratri Festival, In Prayagraj.

    In Jabalpur

    In Jabalpur

    Photos Of Devotees Wait In A Queue To Offer Prayers At Khermai Temple On The First Day Of The Navratri Festival In Jabalpur.

    Women with their backs painted

    Women with their backs painted

    Photos Of Women With Their Backs Painted Depicting Current Affairs, Pose For Photographs In Ahmedabad.

