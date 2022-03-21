In Pics: Family of Medical student Naveen pays their last tribute in Karnataka’s Haveri district

Family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar pays their last tribute

Family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, paid their last tribute at his native place in Haveri, Karnataka

Naveen Shekharappa body to be donated to S.S. Medical College of Davanagere

As per Naveen Shekharappa's family's wishes, his body will be donated to a Karnataka Medical College for medical research. He was a final year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

Basavaraj Bommai among others paid his last respects

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai among others paid his last respects to the student. He was killed on March 1 in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.

Bommai thanks Centre

The state chief minister also thanked the central government for bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen. "It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," news agency ANI qouted Bommai as saying.

Earlier in the day, he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. "With the effort of your good self, the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains are coming on Monday," Bommai wrote in the letter to the Prime Minister.