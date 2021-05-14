In Pics: Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 celebrated amid Covid-19 lockdown; Muslims offers

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 14: Amid the coronavirus-forced strict restrictions and lockdowns, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are a low-key affair. Muslim clerics have urged the faithful to pray and celebrate at home safely.

    Celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan.

    The religious festival is celebrated in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and will continue until the evening of May 14.

    Eid Mubarak wishes flooded Twitter after the cresent Shawwal moon was sighted. Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calender and the first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.

    People gather in large numbers to offer namaz at Jama Masjid Amritsar

    People gather in large numbers to offer namaz at Jama Masjid Amritsar

    Nizamuddin Markaz mosque wear a deserted look

    People offered namaz at their home on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr in the national capital on Friday as masjids remained closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz at his home

    Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered namaz at his home and wished everyone health and well-being on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that precaution, prevention and prayer will get us rid of this pandemic. The government and society are working together to ensure the good health and wellbeing of the people

    Security forces deployed outside Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid (/topic/jama-masjid) will remain shut to avoid crowding and devotees are not allowed to offer Nawaz here in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "People have agreed to our appeal of #EidUlFitr celebration at their houses this year," says ADCP-I Central

    In Chicago, Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open

    In Chicago, Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open

    Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday

    Varanasi: Muslims celebrating in the 2nd year of restrictions

    Varanasi: Muslims celebrating in the 2nd year of restrictions

    Muslims celebrate with fireworks after sighting the 'moon' on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, in Varanasi

    Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:58 [IST]
    X