In Pics: Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 celebrated amid Covid-19 lockdown; Muslims offers

New Delhi, May 14: Amid the coronavirus-forced strict restrictions and lockdowns, Eid ul Fitr celebrations are a low-key affair. Muslim clerics have urged the faithful to pray and celebrate at home safely.

Celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan.

The religious festival is celebrated in the month of Shawwal. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 13 and will continue until the evening of May 14.

Eid Mubarak wishes flooded Twitter after the cresent Shawwal moon was sighted. Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calender and the first day is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr across the world.

Punjab: People gather in large numbers to offer namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr



Visuals from Amritsar’s Jama Masjid Khairuddin Hall Bazar pic.twitter.com/zTLXgFf1RE — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021 People gather in large numbers to offer namaz at Jama Masjid Amritsar People gather in large numbers to offer namaz at Jama Masjid Amritsar Delhi | Fatehpuri Masjid & Nizamuddin Markaz mosque wear a deserted look on the occasion of #EidUlFitr as the national capital is under lockdown till May 17 to contain #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/Ioxdiu0ntg — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021 Nizamuddin Markaz mosque wear a deserted look People offered namaz at their home on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr in the national capital on Friday as masjids remained closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. दिल्ली: केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नक़वी ने ईद पर अपने घर पर नमाज़ अदा की। मुख्तार अब्बास नक़वी ने कहा, "सभी की सेहत और सलामती की दुआओं के साथ ईद की शुभकामनाएं। हमें प्रिकॉशन, प्रिवेंशन और प्रेयर के जरिए ही इस महामारी से भारत और पूरी दुनिया की इंसानियत को निजात दिलानी है।" pic.twitter.com/C1c2ABv06G — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 14, 2021 Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz at his home Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered namaz at his home and wished everyone health and well-being on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that precaution, prevention and prayer will get us rid of this pandemic. The government and society are working together to ensure the good health and wellbeing of the people Delhi: Security forces deployed outside Jama Masjid



"People have agreed to our appeal of #EidUlFitr celebration at their houses this year,” says ADCP-I Central pic.twitter.com/7k25w6zO79 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021 Security forces deployed outside Jama Masjid Jama Masjid (/topic/jama-masjid) will remain shut to avoid crowding and devotees are not allowed to offer Nawaz here in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "People have agreed to our appeal of #EidUlFitr celebration at their houses this year," says ADCP-I Central In Chicago, Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday Varanasi: Muslims celebrating in the 2nd year of restrictions Muslims celebrate with fireworks after sighting the 'moon' on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, in Varanasi

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 9:58 [IST]