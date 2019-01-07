In phone call, PM Modi, Russia's Putin vow to boost counter-terrorism cooperation

New Delhi, Jan 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation today during which they focused on key bilateral and international issues, diplomatic sources said.

President Putin wished PM Modi success in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Russian diplomatic sources said.

"The leaders confirmed their mutual willingness to increase cooperation in fighting against international terrorism and solving other pressing world issues," they said.

The conversation focused mainly on bilateral cooperation and current international issues, they said.

The Russian president invited PM Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest, the sources said.

The leaders also exchanged New Year greetings.

