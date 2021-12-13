In Parliament today: Bill to amend NDPS Act to be moved

Parliament roundup - Day 9: Rajnath's statement on chopper tragedy, Opposition calls off strike & more

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the tenth day on Monday.

Amid continued face-off with the opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha will consider The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, for discussion. While, the Lok Sabha will consider and pass The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On the ninth day of proceedings, the Lok Sabha passed the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Rajya Sabha passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In Lok Sabha today:

Bill for consideration and passing

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Discussion Under Rule 193

Further Discussion on climate change raised by Shrimati Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021

In the Rajya Sabha today:

Bill for consideration and return

'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021'