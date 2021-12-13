YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Parliament today: Bill to amend NDPS Act to be moved

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The ongoing winter session of Parliament entered the tenth day on Monday.

    Amid continued face-off with the opposition on the suspension of 12 MPs, the Rajya Sabha will consider The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, for discussion. While, the Lok Sabha will consider and pass The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

    In Parliament today: Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Bill 2021 to pass by LS today

    On the ninth day of proceedings, the Lok Sabha passed the CVC (Amendment), 2021 and Delhi (Special) Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while the Rajya Sabha passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

    In Lok Sabha today:

    Bill for consideration and passing
    The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021

    Discussion Under Rule 193
    Further Discussion on climate change raised by Shrimati Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on 8th December, 2021

    In the Rajya Sabha today:

    Bill for consideration and return

    'The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021'

    More WINTER SESSION News  

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X