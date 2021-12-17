In Parliament today: Bill to constitute anti-doping agency to be moved

Ready to accept demand of revoking suspension of MPs if they apologise: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 17: Ruckus in Parliament continued with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident. The Centre is however maintaining that the matter is sub-juice and there would be no action for now.

Meanwhile the Opposition also continued with their demand to revoke the suspension of the 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha today:

Union Minister Anurag Thakur to move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti- doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments thereunder and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022, be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move that amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards.

In Rajya Sabha today:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to move for leave to introduce a Bill to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost effective process and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Dr Kirodi Lal Meena to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha to move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for health as a fundamental right to all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health conducive to living a life in dignity and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

