In Parliament today: Bill to amend CVC and Delhi Police Special Act to be tabled today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: On Thursday, the Opposition urged the Centre to send the Dam Safety Bill to a select committee for scrutiny. It needs scrutiny as it is unconstitutional and encroaches upon the rights of the states, the Opposition told the Government.

On the other hand, the TMC and NCP sought to know the government's stand on a booster dose against COVID-19. The TMC accused the government of complacency in handling the pandemic.

In the Lok Sabha today:

Dr. Jitendra Singh to move for leave to introduce a Bill to further amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act 2003.

Dr. Jitendra Singh to move for leave to introduce a Bill to further amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

DR. MANSUKH MANDAVIYA to move that the Bill further to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, be taken into consideration.

Discussion on COVID-19 and aspects related to it.

Few Opposition parties to seek introduction of Bill to further amend Constitution.

Ramesh Bidhuri to move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita as a moral education text book in educational institutions and for matters connected therewith.

In the Rajya Sabha today:

Report on COVID-19 pandemic to be presented.

Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

Vaiko to move Bill for further amendment of the Constitution.

Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi to move that the Bill to provide for the right to free and compulsory healthcare services and universal health to people and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 8:08 [IST]