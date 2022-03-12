In new Goa Assembly 39 of 40 are crorepatis, in 2017 it was 40 of 40

New Delhi, Mar 12: In the new Goa Assembly 16 of the 40 MLAs have pending criminal cases against them. Out of 40 MLAs analysed during Goa Assembly elections in 2017, 9(23%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says.

13 (33%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 40 MLAs analysed during Goa Assembly elections in 2017, 6 (15%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

2 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 2 winning candidates 1 winner candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

7 (35%) out of 20 winning candidates from BJP, 7(64%) out of 11 winning candidates from INC, 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and 1(100%) out of 1 winning candidate from Goa Forward Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

6 (30%) out of 20 winning candidates from BJP, 6(55%) out of 11 winning candidates from INC and 1(50%) out of 2 winning candidates from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 40 winning candidates analysed, 39 (98%) are crorepatis. Out of 40 MLAs analysed during Goa assembly elections 2017, 40 (100%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Except the one winner from Revolutionary Goans Party who is not a crorepati, all the other winners from BJP, INC, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party, AAP, Goa Forward Party and 3 Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Goa Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 20.16 Crores.

The average of assets per MLA in the Goa Assembly Elections 2017 was Rs 10.90 crore.

Among major parties, The average assets per winning candidates for 20 BJP winning candidates is Rs15.32 Crores, 11 INC winning candidates is Rs 31.26 crores, 2 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak winning candidates is Rs 14.30 crores and 2 AAP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 8.67 crores.

Other details:

Age details of winning candidates: 20 (50%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 20 (50%) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Gender details of winning candidates: Out of 40 winning candidates analysed, 3 (8%) winning candidates are women. In 2017, out of 40 MLAs, 2 (5%) MLAs were women.

Comparative analysis of re-elected MLAs:

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Goa assembly elections of 2022 is 17.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 13.72 crores.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 23.93 crores.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 10.20 crore i.e. by 74%.

