In Mamata's Bengal, NGO head arrested for helping son ferry dead mother home

Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

The owner of the NGO was produced before a local court following a complaint against him. He was booked by the police for criminal conspiracy and defamation

New Delhi, Jan 16: The West Bengal police arrested an NGO head for helping a man carry the dead body of his mother to his residence.

The incident dates back to January 5 2023 when an NGO head, Ankur Das learnt about the case of Ram who was asked to cough up Rs 3,000 to avail ambulance service of the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hosptal.

Ram and his father Joy Krishna Dewan decided to carry the body home as they were left with no money. They had carry the body of 72-year Lakshmirani Dewan to their home at Nagardangi which is 50 kilometres away from the hospital.

After complaining of breathing issues, she had been admitted to the hospital. The hospital which had charged just Rs 900 to bring Lakshmirani to the hospital, increased it by three times when asked to drop them at the residence.

Das who runs an NGO was moved by the sight of the father and son struggling to carry the dead body. He intervened and provided a a mortuary van to them.

An incident of the video went viral on the social media, following which a complaint was lodged against Das by the head of a local ambulance organisation, Dilip Dutta.

Data told the media that the act was staged and was aimed at tarnishing the image of the state government and Jalpaiguri district.

On January 10, the police picked up Das and interrogated him for 8hours, following which he was arrested. When produced at court, strangely enough Das was remanded in four day police custody. Das was booked under sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ankur was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the secretary of the Private Ambulance Owners's Association. The complainant alleged that he has been defamed, SP, Jalpaiguri, Biswajit Mahato said.

When he was produced before the court on January 15, the police sought five more days custody. He was however granted bail by the court.

Speaking to TV9 Bangla he said that he condemns what the police did under the pressure of powerful people. There have been attempts to hide the real culprits during these six days. The people of Jalpaiguri stood by me and this is an honour and the first step in the victory of truth he also said.