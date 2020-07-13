In late night statement, Pilot indicates how he can cut Gehlot to size

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot, a late night statement released on WhatsApp said.

Meanwhile the Congress has called for a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators and also rushed two central observers, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur. The Congress leadership is looking to iron out differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

The Gehlot camp sounded confident about the stability of the government. A large number of Congress and other legislators supporting the government, met with Gehlot at his residence. There is no danger to the government. All MLAs are with us, Ashok Chandana, a close aide of Gehlot said.

In the 200 member assembly, the Congress has the support of 125 MLAs including 107 of its own legislators. The party has the backing of 13 independents and 5 from other parties. In the house where the majority mark is 101, the BJP has 72 legislators and also the support of three Hanuman Beniwal Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

The developments have drawn plenty of reactions from both the Congress and BJP. Senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal said, "worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?"

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress recently said in a tweet.