In Sikhs for Justice case, NGO and their source of funds come under NIA scanner

Under garb of farmer protests, SJF collects funds and diverts it for subversive activities

In Kozhikode naxal case, NIA makes key arrest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a naxalite in connection with a case registered at Kozhikode, Kerala. The arrested person has been identified as Vijith Vijayan.

Investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal along with the absconding accused C P Usman had organised several secret meetings of the proscribed organisation CPI ( Maoist) , for furthering its violent extremist activities in Kerala.

They had also conspired and committed unlawful activities, as part of their efforts to propagate the ideology and accomplish the objectives of CPI (Maoist). Accordingly, on April 27 2020, a chargesheet was filed against Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal and Usman under section 120B of IPC besides sections 13, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

NIA arrests senior naxalite from Jharkhand

Investigation also revealed that Shuaib was radicalised and recruited into CPI( Maoist) by accused Vijith Vijayan.

On May 1 2020, during a search conducted at the premises of Vijith Vijayan in Kozhikode, incriminating materials including documents and various digital devices were seized. Scrutiny of the data retrieved forensically from the seized digital devices has also yielded details pertaining to the unlawful and terrorist activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres including arrested accused persons, the NIA said.