    In Khalistan extortion case, NIA arrests top arms trafficker from UP

    New Delhi, July 12: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and arrested an arms trafficker associated with an extortion case involving Khalistan terrorists.

    Representational Image

    The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Asif Ali, 32, a resident of Meerut. The case was originally registered in Punjab after the police found that Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh both based abroad had formed a gang and were extorting money from businessmen in Punjab. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

    During the search, the NIA recovered two country made pistols of 0.315 bore, ten live rounds of 0.315 bore, one mobile [phone, two SIM cards and one memory card. The probe by the NIA revealed that accused Gagandeep Singh used to purchase arms and ammunition from Ali and then supplied them to the other accused. These weapons were used in faith based targeted killings and for threatening and extorting money from businessmen of Punjab.

    The NIA also conducted searches at the premises of one Paramjit Singh, another arms trafficker involved in the same case. During the search the agency recovered cash to the tune of Rs 9 lakh, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 8:07 [IST]
    X