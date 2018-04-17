In Karnataka caste matters more than star power

Political parties are throwing everything into the ring to ensure that Karnataka is conquered. Among the many gambles and equations at play is also the role of film stars being roped in by all parties.

The likes of Upendra, Pawan Kalyan and a host of others have been roped in for the campaign. The big question is how much of an effect will star power have in the elections.

In Karnataka, it is caste that has always dominated and looking at the lists released by both the Congress and BJP it is clear that this factor continues to be dominant. All equations point towards roping in votes from the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims, Dalits, OBCs etc. The lists released by the BJP and Congress are all about caste equations.

Even if one looks at the stars roped in by the political parties it is clear that it has been done on caste lines. Being a star only adds a very small value to the entire equation.

Take for instance the cases of Ambareesh, B C Patil and Munirathna. Each one has played the caste equation in their respective constituencies and won the elections. In the run-up to the elections, the Congress has been trying to rope in Sudeep who hails from the Nayaka community. Ultimately if the party manages to rope him in or at least gets him to the campaign, the caste factor would be dominant.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

