In Karnataka BJP workers murder, a money trail under scanner

A money trail is under the scanner of the police who are probing the murder of Karnataka BJP worker, Deepak Rao. The police say that the money received by Pinki Nawaz, the main accused in the case is under the scanner.

It is not clear why he had received that sum, but we suspect it could have been a contract hit, an officer part of the probe informed.

It was found that after Nawaz had received the money, he had shared with the other accused in the case- Rizwan, Mohammad Naushad and Mohammad Irshan. All four were arrested within hours of the murder taking place.

Cracking the money trail would help the police understand the motive behind the murder. There is already a slugfest in Karnataka over the murder. The BJP has cried foul and accused the state government of not doing enough to protect Hindus.

