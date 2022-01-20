YouTube
    In just 2 weeks over 50% eligible children are jabbed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the first dose vaccination of over 50% of youngsters between 15-18 age group. In response to a tweet by Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;

    School children receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government school, in Hyderabad
    School children receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government school, in Hyderabad.PTI Photo

    "Young and youthful India showing the way!

    This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.

    It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

    Big day for India's fight against COVID-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India.

    Corona vaccine childrens

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 8:22 [IST]
    X