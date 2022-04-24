YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In J&K today, PM Modi to participate in Panchayati Raj Day event, inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

    In J&K today, PM Modi to participate in Panchayati Raj Day event, inaugurate Amrit Sarovar initiative

    On the occasion, he will address all the Gram Sabhas across the country and will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

    The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around twenty thousand crore rupees in the Union Territory.

    He will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over three thousand one hundred crore rupees.

    The 8.45-kilometre long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 kilometres and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour.

    The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over seven thousand 500 crore rupees.

    He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X