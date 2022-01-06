In doctors testing positive for COVID-19, a big worry lies ahead

Omicron cases in India rises to 2,630: Here's state-wise count of the new variant

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: Scores of doctors, healthcare workers and hospital staff are testing positive for COVID-19. This has raised a major concern as they are the first line of defence against COVID-19.

In Delhi over the past 3 days, 300 healthcare workers and doctors including 90 from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have tested positive and are in isolation. Over 150 from Bihar and around 300 from Bengal and many from Bengaluru have tested positive.

NDTV reported that in Mumbai 157 at the King Edward Memorial Hospital tested positive while 80 fell ill at Sion Hospital. Across Maharashtra 260 tested positive, according to the Association of Resident Doctors.

This is a worrying scenario as there is a likelihood of there being a shortage of medical professionals to treat patients. During the second wave, the government turned to medical students.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair a review meeting later today amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The meeting comes in the wake of several states already taking measures to curtail the virus.

India reported 90,928 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of Omicron cases in the past 24 hours was 500 taking the tally to 2,360. Maharashtra has the highest number (797) of Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), and Gujarat (204).

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 15:34 [IST]