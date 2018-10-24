In CBI bribery case, three politicians from AP-Telangana under scanner

New Delhi, Oct 24: In the ongoing probe against special director, CBI, Rakesh Asthana, some big names are expected to roll out. The conversations between Moin Qureshi and a few politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are under the scanner of the investigating agency.

A team of the CBI would visit Hyderabad soon to question at least three politicians alleged to be connected with this case. It may be recalled that Satish Babu Sana a resident of Gachibowli had said that in pursuance of the promise of payment of Rs 2 crore on October 10 2018, he was informed by Manoj Prasad, a Dubai based businessman to hand over the amount in person in Delhi. He had paid Rs 25 lakh and later 25,000 dhirams to Manoj Prasad. He also said he had made another payment of 30,000 dhirams to Prasad through one Mutthu in Dubai.

These details had emerged when the CBI began its probe against Qureshi, a meat exporter. The CBI had accused him of alleged hawala transactions.

During the course of the probe, Babu is said to have taken the name of three prominent politicians.

The conversations with these politicians is under verification and the CBI team would visit Hyderabad to ascertain the details further. In addition to this Babu is also said to have revealed the names of a jewellery businessman and Qureshi in his statement to the agency. The agency is also checking the conversations between Qureshi and these politicians from the Telugu states.