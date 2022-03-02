In case with European Council chief, PM Modi appeals for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

PM Modi thanks Poland premier for support in evacuation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The Prime Minister expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. He reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

The Prime Minister welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

Prime Minister also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:58 [IST]