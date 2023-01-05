In an incident similar to Kanjhawala accident, Swiggy agent hit by car, dragged for 500 metres

Married man pushes girlfriend to death after she breaks up with him

oi-Prakash KL

Noida, Jan 05: In an incident similar to the Kanjhawala accident, a Swiggy delivery boy was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on New Year's night.

According to reports, the victim is identified as Kaushal and he worked as a delivery partner with Swiggy. His two-wheeler was hit by a car near a flyover in Noida Sector 14 and his vehicle was dragged by the four-wheeler for about 500 metres.

The eyewitnesses have claimed that the driver stopped the car near a temple, which is 500 metres from the accident spot and escaped from the scene.

Kaushal's family reportedly came to know about the incident after his brother Amit called him at 1 am. A passerby received the call and informed him about the accident. The cops have filed a case and the investigation is on, another report stated.

The cops are scanning CCTV footage to get more information about the suspect.

This incident has come to light at a time when the nation is shocked over the horrific accident that occurred on New Year night in Delhi where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being dragged for kms on Sunday. The cops have arrested five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno.

The cops have also denied the rape and murder angle. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter. Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal have been arrested.

On the other hand, her friend Nidhi, who was with the victim that night, has come under scanner after she left allegedly her friend dying on the road.

Nidhi has claimed that Anjali was drunk, but insisted on riding the scooter. It was only two days after the incident that the police learnt that Anjali was not alone when the car dragged her to death. Nidhi who was with her said that she was scared and hence ran home.

However, the family doctor of 20-year-old Anjali Singh rejected her friend Nidhi's claims and demanded that she should be charged with murder.