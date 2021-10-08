IMTS Institute Is on The Path to Become one of the Topmost 'Distance Learning Institute in Asia

By Anuj Cariappa

IMTS Institute is Known for its powerful distance learning program, IMTS Institute is a dream comes true for highly career-oriented students who want to leave their imprints on the world.

IMTS Institute packs an adroit team of more than 150+ teachers and career counselors that are incredibly committed to the success and well-being of their students. With more than 15 years of experience providing quality education, IMTS is on the fastest track to become India's topmost 'Distance Learning Institute.'

IMTS Institute Promotes Diversity Through Its Distance Learning

Nothing stops you from enrolling in the IMTS Institute, not even your geographical location; that's the beauty of IMTS' distance learning program.

Students in India regard the Institute highly. As part of the distance learning program, 40% of students in IMTS are from the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In the past, out of this 40%, all students scored at least 60-70% marks in their examinations and are currently working at top MNCs.

History of IMTS Institute

Back in 2005, IMTS' founders recognized that the quickly changing business demanded that professionals constantly upskill themselves, as learning for professionals comes to a standstill once they enter a working environment.

This was when IMTS was founded to make a difference in the lives of working professionals by assisting them in upskilling and learning while they work. The Institute continues to develop online learning in order to provide quality education to the future workforce through its UG and PG programs. By working with students all over the world, students of different races, genders, and colors, IMTS meets its objectives of global diversity as well.

IMTS ASPIRES to Inspire its students to reach the pinnacle of their success. The Institute believes in:

Accountability,

Speed,

Passion,

Integrity,

Respect,

Excellence.

What has IMTS Institute got to offer?

IMTS Institute provides students with the finest available assistance in order for them to enhance their professional and personal talents.

98% of students receive their diplomas on time. Furthermore, over 26,000 students have benefitted from the IMTS institution up till now. IMTS provides outstanding career counseling, with professionals advising students on a wide range of topics.

After completing their Class 12 examinations, students can live a stress-free life as they hand over the responsibility of their careers at the Institute. IMTS

Based on a student's ability, IMTS expert's help students choose their field of studies and help them make the big decision. In addition to that, the Institute provides an excellent atmosphere for people who want to grow and succeed in their chosen field. Moreover, in the end, the Institute even promises to get its students a job in the MNC of their choice.

Upskilling with IMTS Institute

So, what exactly is upskilling, and how can it benefit your job prospects? It is the process of filling a skill gap by University Admission in a course from a reliable and trustworthy platform, such as IMTS, to assist your organization and you in succeeding now and in the future. Both the company and the employee benefit from this arrangement.

Connect with its alumni

IMTS allows you to connect with its alumni, who can help you take the step in the right direction. Yes, IMTS is backed by proper alumni support who are now working with the companies of their choice. From these alumni, you can get a first-hand insight into the Institute. The Institute also has a news section on its website that keeps its students always on board with the latest updates.

Statistics say about the IMTS Institute

Some 26,000 students will have finished their course with IMTS by the end of 2021. The higher EdTech leader saw average learner wages increase by 50% during the pandemic, with the most tremendous salary increase being 433 percent. According to Nitin Gupta, co-founder and managing director of IMTS Institute, over 5,000 corporations have been employed from the IMTS Institute talent pool. Companies are prepared to pay top dollar for skilled employees who excel at critical thinking and problem-solving.

Friday, October 8, 2021, 17:13 [IST]