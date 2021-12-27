Imposing night curfew after rallies defies the common man's wisdom: Varun Gandhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 27: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday slammed the decision to impose night curfew by several states including Uttar Pradesh and said it should be decided if our priority is to contain the disease or to indulge in a show of strength during elections.

"Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the comprehension of the common man," he tweeted in Hindi. He added, "Given Uttar Pradesh's limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power."

Gandhi noted that maximum transmission typically happens during the day, as there are lesser people on the road during the night, and called for strongly cutting down on social gatherings which could emerge as Covid clusters.

Know all about Feroze Varun Gandhi

He cited a Centre's note to the Maharashtra government in March 2021 which, he highlighted, had said that measures such as night curfews, weekend lockdowns have very limited impact on containing or suppressing the transmission. "Hence the administration should focus on strict and effective containment strategy," it had said. Gandhi called for a holistic strategy. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 15:58 [IST]