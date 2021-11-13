YouTube
    'Impose 2-day lockdown, think beyond politics': Supreme Court's top quotes on Delhi pollution crisis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 13: As Delhi breaths toxic air, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested that the Centre and the Delhi government to consider imposing a lockdown of two days in the national capital.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A special bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Suryakant said "you have seen how bad the situation is, in houses we have to wear mask. What steps have been taken."

    Supreme Court's top quotes on Delhi pollution crisis

    "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?," the bench said.

    "Why are you projecting like pollution is because of farmers? It is only certain percentage of pollution. What about the rest? What are you doing to control the pollution in Delhi? We have nothing to do with which government ....state or centre.You tell us what is your proper plan...not about 2-3 days," Chief Justice said.

    "It has become a fashion for every one to bash the farmers. You banned firecrackers but what abt what has been happening in last 5-6 days," the bench said.

    "You have opened all schools in the national capital and now children are exposed to pollutants. This is not the Centre's but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?," the bench asked.

    "Emergency situation right now and needs immediate emergency measures. We can't get into research institute reports now," the bench observed.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
    X