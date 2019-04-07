  • search
    Imports from China to India decelerating: Report

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: India's imports from China stood at $60 billion during the April-January period of 2018-19 fiscal, a deceleration of 5 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, PHD Chamber of Commerce said Saturday.

    According to the chamber, India's trade deficit with China also eased to $46 billion in April-January 2019 from $53 billion in the same period a year ago.

    "Despite substantial volume of imports from China, of lately, India's import growth from China shrunk from 24 per cent during April to January 2018 to (-) 5 per cent during April-January 2019," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretary General Mahesh Reddy said.

    Commerce Ministry data showed India's export to China totalled $13.8 billion whereas its imports from the neighbouring country stood at $60.1 billion during the April-January period.

    Indian shipments to China totalled $13.33 billion in 2017-18 (April-March), whereas the country's imports from China stood at $76.38 billion in the period.

    The chamber said India has seen a major breakthrough in its exports to China during the last few months whereas imports of Chinese products in India are decelerating.

    Its exports to China grew 31 per cent in April-January 2019, increased from $10 billion in April-January 2018 to $14 billion in April-January 2019, Reddy said.

    Although the trade deficit with China is substantial, given the recent trends and amendments in the foreign trade policy 2015-20, the volume of trade deficit is expected to ease in the coming years, he added.

    Over the past decade, China has been able to enhance its footprint in India to a greater extent. However, the trend has seen a reversal in the April-Jan 2018-19, the chamber said.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
