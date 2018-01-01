Implement one-plus-one strategy at any cost, Amit Shah tells Karnataka BJP leaders

The one-plus-one strategy has to be implemented at any cost, said BJP's national president Amit Shah during a meet with his party legislators from Karnataka. This strategy mandates that a legislator looks after his own constituency and also the one allotted to them by the party.

Shah during his visit to Bengaluru sought to know why this had not been implemented. It is not acceptable that one simple task given had not been implemented, Shah told the BJP legislators.

Shah said that he wanted this strategy implemented at any cost. I will be visiting Bengaluru on January 9 again and by that time all legislators will have to ensure that this is implemented, Shah also said.

On the Mahadayi row, Shah expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the situation was handled. You had an advantage, but the backlash by the farmers could have been handled better, Shah further said.

I expect more from all of you, Shah told a core committee meeting that comprised B S Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar, D V Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and K S Eshwarappa. If we need to win the Karnataka Assembly Elections, then more is expected from all of you, Shah further added.

Shah however had a word of appreciation for the Parivarthana Yathra that is being led by Yeddyurappa. All leaders must actively take part in the yathra actively, Shah further instructed.

On the ticket distribution, he said that the central leaders would take a call. No announcement of candidates must be made during the yathra, Shah further said.

Shah further said that the BJP must aggressively speak about the misrule by the Congress in Karnataka. The shortcomings of the Congress government has to be highlighted and all BJP leaders must strengthen the party at the grass-root level, he also said. The next two months must see an aggressive push by all leaders and we must ensure that the Congress is uprooted.

All of you must frame a chargesheet against the Congress legislators and highlight the same.

