    IMD warns of heat wave in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh, issues yellow alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Mar 17: An yellow alert warning of heat wave conditions has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh for the next two days.

    As per the IMP Bhopal, severe heat wave conditions prevailed in Narmadapuram, with mercury rising to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

    Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam and Khargone districts too witnessed similar conditions during the day, it said. The heat wave condition is likely to prevail at few places in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh districts, for the next two days, the official said.

    The maximum (day) temperature touched 39 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal, while the minimum (night) temperature hovered at 18 degrees Celsius, which was normal, in Bhopal, he said. The maximum and minimum temperatures were 38.4 degrees Celsius, three above normal, and 22.6 degrees Celsius, five above normal, respectively in Indore, Saha said.

    The maximum and minimum temperatures were at 37.9 degrees Celsius and 20.8 degrees Celsius respectively in Jabalpur, while in Gwalior, they were at 37 degrees Celsius and 17.9 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

    Citing the cause for the weather condition, Saha said that the dry westerly winds from neighbouring Rajasthan were blowing into the central state. The westerlies will relent on Friday and might push the temperatures down by just one or two degrees, an official added. PTI

