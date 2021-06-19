Delhi Monsoon to be delayed, UP to see progress in next five days: IMD

Atmospheric conditions still not favourable for monsoon to cover parts of North India, says IMD

Nepal: Flash floods wreak havoc in Sindhupalchok, leaving at least 7 dead, several missing

IMD says eastern UP to witness rainfall, thunderstorms

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: Parts of Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall activity during the next two days, the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD has said.

Light to moderate intensity rainfall over isolated areas in UP have been predicted. For eastern Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning, accompanied by. thunderstorms and lightning.

19-06-2021; 0745 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bhajoi, Bijnor, Chandpur, Chandausi, Nazibabad (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 19, 2021

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bhajoi, Bijnor, Chandpur, Chandausi, Nazibabad (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the met department said on Twitter.

Weather update: Cloudy, pre-monsoon showers likely in Delhi today, says IMD

On Wednesday few places in eastern UP witnessed light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms, while other parts of the region experienced heavy rains.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 9:01 [IST]