IMD says eastern UP to witness rainfall, thunderstorms
New Delhi, June 19: Parts of Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall activity during the next two days, the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD has said.
Light to moderate intensity rainfall over isolated areas in UP have been predicted. For eastern Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning, accompanied by. thunderstorms and lightning.
19-06-2021; 0745 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bhajoi, Bijnor, Chandpur, Chandausi, Nazibabad (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 19, 2021
June 19, 2021
"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bhajoi, Bijnor, Chandpur, Chandausi, Nazibabad (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the met department said on Twitter.
On Wednesday few places in eastern UP witnessed light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms, while other parts of the region experienced heavy rains.