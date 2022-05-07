IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in these areas till May 11| See full forecast here

Light rain in parts of Delhi, more to follow: IMD

New Delhi, May 07: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said that rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) will very likely occur over Andaman-Nicobar Island, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka Northeast India from 7 to 11 May.

The weather department also mentioned that heat wave conditions will prevail over Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha for the next 5 days.

07 May (Day 1)

Thundersquall accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Andaman-Nicobar Islands; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Kerala-Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, SubHimalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Odisha, Assam-Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman-Nicobar Islands.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

08 May (Day 2):

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-MizoramTripura, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Kerala-Mahe.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over south Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and would gradually

increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph over the same region. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is

likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Sea condition is very likely to become high over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay

of Bengal. The sea condition over Andaman Sea would gradually improve becoming rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

09 May (Day 3):

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh Yanam and Kerala-Mahe.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam-Meghalaya.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is likely to prevail over central parts of Bay of Bengal. Sea condition is likely to become high over

central parts of Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

10 May (Day 4):

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places likely over Sub-Himalayan West BengalSikkim and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Kerala-Mahe.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over coastal Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail around the cyclonic centre over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest &

Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Sea condition is likely to be high over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not

to venture into these areas.

11 May (Day 5):

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places likely over Sub-Himalayan West BengalSikkim and with lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and Kerala-Mahe.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph and high sea conditions likely to prevail around the cyclonic centre over northwest & adjoining

Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12:10 [IST]