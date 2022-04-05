YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Sikkim over the next 3 days.

    IMD predicts heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim over next 3 days

    IMD has also predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week. Met Department said that heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

    On the other hand, a heat wave spell is likely to continue over Punjab, south Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days and over Gujarat, Vidarbha, Jharkhand during the next 2 days.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 15:26 [IST]
