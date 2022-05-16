YouTube
    IMD issues Red alert in 5 districts of Kerala as heavy rain continues to lash the state

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 16: In Kerala, IMD has issued red alert in five districts, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur -- today, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. All other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad are under orange alert, where isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely.

    IMD issues Red alert in 5 districts of Kerala as heavy rain continues to lash the state

    IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 50 km per hour is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

    Meanwhile, the NDRF said five teams have been deployed in the state, one each in Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad in view of the extremely heavy rainfall alerts for the coming days. It said the NDRF's Control Room at Arakkonam near Chennai is closely monitoring the situation round the clock.

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
