IMD issues heat wave alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for next two days

New Delhi, Mar 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a heatwave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad for today.

IMD in its district wise forecast has stated that severe heat wave conditions may continue will continue till March 15 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and weather conditions may normalise from March 17 onwards.

''We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region,'' Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said.

Warm conditions persisted in Mumbai on Monday with the IMD's Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degree, while the Colaba one recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius and the weather office has sounded a temperature alert in the city for the next few days and has warned that the temperature may rise up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 16:37 [IST]